The Texas Sweetheart: Rising Star Gloria Prince Unveils Her Favorite R&B Songs Of All Time

If you ain’t up on game yet, get to know Glo through her latest offering above—then check out her favorite R&B songs of all time below.

1. Day 26 – “Since You Been Gone”

Glo: “This song just makes me feel like I don’t care who’s watching or listening; the world will stop when this song comes on.”

2. Marques Houston- “Everything”

Glo: “‘Everything’ makes me believe in love and I will definitely stop everything I’m doing to sing this song at the top of my lungs.”

3. Chris Brown- “Ya man ain’t me”

Glo: “‘Ya Man Ain’t Me’ makes feel like I’m in a movie with Chris Brown and he’s saving me from my knuckle head boyfriend and the world doesn’t exist around me.”

4. Destiny’s Child – “Say My Name”

Glo: “‘Say My Name’ makes me feel empowered.”

5. B2K – “Why I Love You”

Glo: “‘Why I Love You’ brings me so much joy and it makes feel like there is someone out there who actually thinks the way the lyrics were written. I believed every word.”

6. Tyrese-“How You Gonna Act Like That”

Glo: “This is such a classic—the arrangement…melodies. The soul in it just refuels my energy and takes away bad vibes.”

7. Usher – “You Make Me Wanna”

Glo: “Usher gives me such a groove on ‘You Make Me Wanna’ and makes me want to find someone to dance with.”

8. Monica – “Angel of mine”

Glo: “‘Angel of mine’ is just everything and I just love hearing it when it comes on.”

9. Keke Wyatt – “Nothing in the World”

Glo: “‘Nothing in the World’ is super genius, classic and it’s definitely on my playlist.”

10. India Arie – “The Truth”

Glo: “I love India and I believe she is the soul of music.”