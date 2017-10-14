TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give Up Football Over National Anthem

of the Tennessee Titans said he would be willing to leave Football if he was forced to stand for The National Anthem.

The NFL player announced in September that he would continue to kneel for The National Anthem until Donald Trump says he’s sorry for calling protesting NFL players “sons of b*tches,” ESPN.com reports. There’s word that the NFL may institute a rule that requires players to stand for the National Anthem, which would make it impossible for some players to peacefully protest police brutality against Black people before the games.

When asked what he would do if it became mandatory for him to stand during the anthem, Rishard tweeted, “I will be done playing football.”

Rishard wiped the tweet from his timeline, but not before an NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky captured and reposted it.

Rishard apologized for his statement today in another tweet, explaining that he didn’t think about his post before putting it up.

“Sometimes people, as you all know, tweet some ignorant things out at some moments, and that was an ignorant thing I tweeted out at that given moment,” Rishard told Kuharsky. “I take full responsibility. That’s why it went down [was deleted], but somebody caught me with a screen shot.”

With this statement, it seems that Rishard gave his threat a second thought. It’s unclear whether he will continue kneeling before games after this social media dust up.

RELATED STORIES:

#TakeAKnee: 3 Ways We ‘Disrespect’ The American Flag Every Day

#TakeAKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee

Also On 93.9 WKYS: