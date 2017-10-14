Say It Like You Mean It: 50 Cent Goes In On Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams was the target of 50 Cent‘s latest online attack after she made comments about him on her show.
Anyone that watches The Wendy Williams Show knows that she will say it like she means it, and that has gotten her in some hot water lately. This week, she criticized 50 for blasting his son, Marquise Jackson, on Instagram.
She later asked her fans on Instagram what they think of 50’s apology for the spat between him and his son.
50 Cent’s son Marquise turns 21 and 50 announced he’s throwing a “child support release party.” Marquise responded to the party by taking a shot at 50’s new sketch comedy show, saying “Damn, only if your new TV show was this funny!” Well, 50 apologized, saying he’s insensitive because he never met his Dad and his Mom was killed when he was eight.
As we know, 50 Cent has never been one to avoid confrontation. Keeping that in mind, it should come as no surprise that he immeadiately fired back at Wendy in two separate posts.
Being that 50 never misses an opportunity to be petty, he commented on rumors that Wendy’s husband has been carrying on a long-standing affair.
And 50 wasn’t done there. After commenting on her husband’s reported infidelity, he took a shot at her looks.
Wendy has yet to respond, and we’re waiting to see if she claps back.
