Crimson Queen: Cynthia Bailey Debuts New Red ‘Do

Cynthia Bailey switched up her look for the fall, and now she’s the lady in red.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s resident supermodel took to Instagram earlier to debut her new look, and it slays. Cynthia has done away with her mane of honey-colored highlights and swapped it out for a wash of deep, rich red.
Cynthia continously serves us looks, she clearly thought ahead about how to frame her new style. She complimented the cut and color by slipping into a burgundy number and accenting her face with a smokey eye.
Picture perfect as always! Cynthia looked so snatched that we can’t fault her for feeling the look. She’s stunning.
The look was such a hit that Cynthia just had to give the ‘Gram a little bop to Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow while giving the camera her very best smolder.
