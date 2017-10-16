Beautiful News: SZA Invites Fan With Lupus To Attend A Free Concert

Songbird SZA catapulted onto the charts with her soothing vocals on her hit song ‘Love Galore.’
It’s clear she is a mega-star in the making, but she also has a mega-heart. The ‘Weekend’ singer gave a young woman the surprise of her life when she invited the lucky fan to join her on tour.
It all started with a tweet.
Leah Javon wrote to SZA via Twitter saying she wanted to go see her show, but medical expenses from Lupus kept her from purchasing a ticket.
SZA saw the tweet and invited Javon to join her on tour when she arrived in Austin, Texas. When the magical day arrived, SZA was nothing but gracious, and even offered Javon her sweatshirt.
Still can’t believe I’m backstage at a SZA concert. I was so cold and she gave me a CRTL hoodie. So blessed to even be here and that she found my journey to be significant enough to make sure she meets me and let’s my girl and I come see her at no cost at all. Everyone at TDE were so nice and welcoming. I love y’all 💖 #CTRLthetour #lupuswarrior #crohnswarrior
Then the meeting finally happened:
Let’s just say this was one of the best nights of my LIFE. Here’s why: Solana is one of the purest, sweetest souls I’ve ever met. Her tour manager met us outside and walked us in and we sat backstage till the show started. I got cold and texted her and she gave me a hoodie (a CTRL hoodie 😍) .. I saw her before she went on and I kept saying thank you, but she kept thanking me for coming and that she was so glad I felt okay enough to make it. She even asked if I had enough oxygen to make it through the show and her tour manager checked on me every half hour or less I swear! We hugged a dozen times, she looked right at me and smiled and sung to me 😩😩😩😩 during “Broken Clocks” (had me to sitting in front of VIP in a chair because she knew I couldn’t stand for long because of my pain) — I had the best view 😯 then we had tacos and I went to her tour bus and we talked a little but she wasn’t feeling good and neither was I after such a long day…so I didn’t stay long but of course we hugged again, she held my hand helping me down the stairs of the bus and my wife held the other, we kissed each other on the cheeks, said we loved each other and she said she would see me again soon. I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity to meet this angel. Thank you , this is only the second concert I’ve ever been to before and it will forever be the best … ever since you saw my tweet, followed and messaged me your number …I’ve been just amazed at how you have time to ask me how I’m doing as much as you do and make sure I don’t worry too much or panic .. you did so amazing!! As soon as your tour dates came out I knew we wouldn’t have the money to go because Of my health expenses ..but you saw it and made it happen anyway. No where but up from here for you baby 💖🌸💕💞✨ #CTRLthetour
We love to see celebs giving back!
