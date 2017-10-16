Videos
Solange Brings Tears To Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017

Staff
ACL Music Festival 2017 - Weekend 2

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty


Solange brought a soulful slay to Austin, TX this weekend at Austin City Limits music festival.

Watch the videos below & see Solo bring the audience to tears during F.U.B.U. at ACL.

#CranesInTheSky by #Solange at #AustinCityLimits 🌿 🎥:@jascrockett

A post shared by 97.9 The Box🤘🏽 (@979thebox) on

 

#Solange brought tears last night at #AustinCityLimits. ✊🏾😭✊🏾 #FUBU @saintrecords 🎥: @jascrocket

A post shared by 97.9 The Box🤘🏽 (@979thebox) on

 

Listen to the full song below:

