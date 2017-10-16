Kendrick Lamar Says This Is Why He Didn’t Drag Donald Trump On ‘DAMN’

Global Grind

Kendrick Lamar ‘s entire image evolved from his ability to speak on real-life subjects and articulate them in a way that we all can relate.

But when his fourth studio album, DAMN, dropped back in April, many people wondered why a much needed “Donald Trump bash session track” was absent from the record. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, K. Dot said said, “I mean, it’s like beating a dead horse. We already know what it is. Are we gonna keep talking about it or are we gonna take action? You just get to a point where you’re tired of talking about it.”

However, he did speak to I-d about the current political state in American, saying, “We all are baffled. It is something that completely disregards our moral compass. It’s just building up the fire in me. It builds the fire for me to keep pushing as hard as I want to push.”

Speaking of DAMN, Dot finally revealed his favorite verses on the critically acclaimed album, admitting, “[“Fear”] is completely honest. The first verse is everything that I feared from the time that I was seven years old. The second verse I was 17, in the third it’s everything I feared when I was 27. These verses are completely honest.”

Fortunately for Kendrick, the album was so jam packed with gems that a Trump diss record wasn’t even needed.