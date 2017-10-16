Get All The Details You Missed From Rihanna’s Talk At Vogue’s Forces Of Fashion Conference

Hello Beautiful Staff

Rihanna attended Vogue’s Inaugural Forces of Fashion Conference where she was in conversation with Hamish Bowles, Editor-At-Large for Vogue. Tickets went for a stunning $3K (and reportedly sold out). The mogul has superseded pop star status, morphing into a mogul with the success of her various fashion collaborations and most recently, Fenty Beauty.

We have the top 5 take aways from Rihanna’s conversation, including the fashion icon admitting she started out with really bad style! Get into some of her wisdom and thoughts below.

ON WANTING ‘REAL’ RESPECT IN THE FASHION INDUSTRY

“I have long-term goals in fashion, but not so much with any one brand. You just never know what’s going to happen. I enjoy fashion that’s the thrill and the challenge. You can only keep learning and growing and evolving every time you do something or think of something or make a collection…I take it very seriously. I have a lot of respect for this industry.

ON THE FREEDOM OF MAKING MISTAKES DURING ONES STLYE EVOLUTION

“I started with really bad style. You have to start somewhere though, right? You live and you learn and you make mistakes. I’m always up for a challenge, and if I don’t get it right the first time or the first hundred thousand times, I keep going. [I think] really knowing myself, really knowing exactly what my boundaries are. For me there aren’t many boundaries with fashion, really. I want to do everything and in the most extreme way possible, but [my style evolution] started with me knowing myself and knowing what I want.”

ON HAVING THE RIGHT TEAM AROUND YOU

“It’s probably the most important part of the whole process. You want people who are better than you at their job. If I can do your job better than you, I can’t hire you; that’s a waste of my time and money. If you have something to offer, I know there is an expertise that I can respect, and I put people in place based on what their strengths are. Most important, I like people who want better for themselves. […] I want people who respect their jobs and the position.”

ON THE IMPACT IN THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY SHE’S MADE WITH FENTY BEAUTY

“I wanted it to be something that girls love, for it to be respected by professionals, and I wanted something that felt like me-reflective of makeup I love and I generally want to wear. We have this amazing emotional connection with customers who’ve never been able to find their shade of foundation before – women crying at the [makeup] counter – it’s crazy to even think about. The first woman I saw put makeup on her face was a Black woman – my mom – and when I think of my customers, I want everyone to feel like they can find their color, that they are represented as part of this new generation.”

ON HER CURRENT FASHION OBSESSIONS

“I love the tailored looks that feel fresh and youthful. Sometimes even with sneakers or my hair just up in a ponytail. Fashion always has a way of coming full circle, and now I’m seeing on the runway looks that my mom wore, and I’m like, does that mean that I’m old or that it’s new and fresh? That’s my favorite stuff.”

What was the most impactful for you from Rihanna’s talk? Share in the comment section!

