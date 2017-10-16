Amber Lee On Separating Herself From Beyonce’s Sound [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Brooklyn singer Amber Lee sat down to talk with me about her debut EP, “Many Good Age,” and her journey as an artist. She shared some of her influences growing up, like, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and, of course, Beyonce. She talks about realizing she needed to branch out in terms of the artists she listens to and sounds she is influenced by.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, Amber talks about the process of writing “Don’t Need That,” the hot first single off of “Many Good Age.” Check out the exclusive video above to hear more of the interview! Don’t forget to scroll down to see the explosive music video for her first single, “Don’t Need That.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Amber Lee On Why Opening Up For Shaggy Is A Different Experience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Amber Lee “Don’t Need That” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Gary With Da Tea Get REALLY Passionate About Beyonce’s “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]