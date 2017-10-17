Watch Kevin Hart’s ‘Irresponsible’ Tour Promo

Kevin Hart is not backing down from those cheating allegations and he’s taking on his life story head on by making it the headline of his new comedy tour, ‘Irresponsible.’

In the funny promo, the rockstar comedian plays himself confronting himself and all of his recent cheating accusations. Apparently this is just the first leg of the tour, which is to be proceeded by a second and third leg so look out for him in a city near you!

Peep the hilarious teaser & get ready to purchase those tickets!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: