Unconfirmed Reports Of An Active Shooter At Howard University

WOL News Desk

We're on the scene @HowardU for the report of an active shooter. So far nothing confirmed. Take precautions if in the area. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 17, 2017

According to D.C. Police a shooting took place at Howard University on Tuesday. DC police said the shooting was reported at about 12:05 p.m. in the 2400 block of 6th Street, Northwest.

According to officials, officers were responding to Howard University for the report of an active shooter, but said the reports had not been confirmed.

Authorities closed 6th Street from Fairmount Street, Northwest to College Street, Northwest and Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street, Northwest.

We will have more details as they come

Source: Fox 5 DC

