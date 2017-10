Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks announced that 22 year old Sean Urbanski will be charged with a hate crime in the fatal stabbing of Lt. Richard Collins III on the campus of University of Maryland College Park in May of this year. Lt. Collins was set to graduate days before he was murdered and had just been commissioned a second lieutenant in the army. Click article below.

