Happy National Pasta Day! Celebrate With These 13 Recipes Sure To Put You In A Food Coma

October 17th marks National Pasta Day, and any reason to eat a nice big bowl of pasta is a great holiday, in our eyes. It’s one of the most versatile foods in the world with different shapes, sizes, and a million available toppings to make whichever pasta dish you’re feeling.
A bunch of restaurants including Olive Garden, Macaroni Grill, and Maggianos are celebrating National Pasta Day by offering their customers special deals when they come into dine. There’s a lot of options if you want to go out to eat, but if you’re looking for some homemade cheesy goodness, we’ve got a few recipes that you won’t be able to turn down.
Whether you’re into chicken or shrimp, pesto or marinara, there’s a recipe for you to hit that sweet spot. Scroll through some of these delicious pasta recipes and see if you can make it through National Pasta Day without cooking one for dinner. Everyone on Twitter is paying homage by tweeting our their favorite type of pasta, so scroll through these recipes, chef something up, and join in on the fun.
One-Pot Shrimp And Spinach Pasta Servings: 8 INGREDIENTS 2 tablespoon butter 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined Salt, to taste Black pepper, to taste 3 cloves garlic, minced ½ pound bacon, cooked, cut into small strips 7 ounces baby spinach 1½ cups heavy cream 1 pound fettuccine, cooked ¾ cup parmesan cheese, grated ⅓ cup parsley, chopped PREPARATION 1. In a large pot, heat the butter over medium-high heat until browned. 2. Toss in the shrimp and season with salt and black pepper. Sear just until pink on both sides. Remove the shrimp from the pot and set aside. 3. Sauté the garlic and bacon until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add in the spinach and stir until it begins to wilt. 4. Pour in the heavy cream and stir the pot to combine. Let the sauce come up to a simmer and reduce until thick and creamy, about 5 minutes. 5. Toss in the fettuccine, sprinkle over the parmesan cheese, and toss to combine. 6. Sprinkle in the parsley and add the shrimp back to the pot. Toss until everything has warmed through. 7. Remove from heat and serve. 8. Enjoy!
RIGATONI PIE #piday Servings: 10 INGREDIENTS 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 pound ground beef 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon pepper 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes 1 pound rigatoni pasta 1 cup parmesan, grated 1 cup mozzarella, shredded Special Equipment Springform pan PREPARATION Boil the rigatoni in salted boiling water until just underdone or al dente. Drain the pasta and place in a bowl with a little olive oil so the pasta doesn't stick together. Set aside. Preheat oven to 400°F/200°C. In a pan, heat the olive oil and add the ground beef. Break up and stir the beef until brown. Add in the garlic, salt, and pepper. Stir until combined. Add in the crushed tomatoes and simmer until thickened, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle the prepared pasta with the parmesan cheese and mix. In a springform pan, place the rigatoni noodles standing up to fill the pan. Pour the sauce over the noodles and bake at 400°F/200°C for 15 minutes. Sprinkle the pie with the mozzarella cheese and bake for another 15 minutes at the same temperature. Slice and serve!
Stuffed Chicken Parm Dinner For Two with @todayfood Cucumber, Tomato, and Avocado Salad Servings: 2 INGREDIENTS ½ English cucumber, diced 2 Roma tomatoes, diced 2 ripe avocados, diced ¼ red onion, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped 1 lemon, juiced Salt, to taste Black pepper, to taste 1 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil PREPARATION 1. Place sliced cucumber, tomatoes, avocados, onion, and cilantro in a large salad bowl. 2. Toss with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Inspired by http://natashaskitchen.com/2015/06/01/cucumber-tomato-avocado-salad/ Stuffed Chicken Parmesan Servings: 2 INGREDIENTS 2 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless Salt, to taste 1 cup mozzarella 1 cup flour 4 eggs, beaten 1 cup breadcrumbs 1 cup oil for frying 3 cups tomato sauce ½ cup parmesan 2 tablespoons basil PREPARATION 1. Cut a pocket into each chicken breast. 2. Stuff the pockets evenly with mozzarella cheese. 3. Press the edges of the chicken together to seal the pocket. 4. Separate the flour, eggs, and bread crumbs into 3 separate bowls. 5. Being careful to keep the chicken from opening, dip the stuffed chicken in the flour, shaking off the excess. 6. Dip the floured chicken into the egg, then the bread crumbs, coating it evenly. 7. Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat. 8. Preheat oven to 350˚F/180˚C. 9. Fry the chicken until golden brown on both sides. 10. Place ⅔ of the tomato sauce evenly on the bottom of a baking dish. Place the chicken on top. 11. Top with the rest of the tomato sauce, then sprinkle the parmesan and basil on top. 12. Bake for 25 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and cheese is turning golden brown. 13. Serve! RASPBERRY PEACH SANGRIA Servings: 2 – 4 INGREDIENTS 2 white peaches, sliced 1 cup raspberries 2 cups rosé 2 shots white rum 1 cup peach nectar 1 cup champagne PREPARATION 1. In a pitcher, combine peaches, raspberries, rosé, rum, and peach nectar. 2. Stir until mixed. 3. Chill for at least 4 hours. 4. Add the champagne, then serve!
CREAMY CHICKEN BACON PESTO PASTA Servings: 4 INGREDIENTS 6 bacon strips 2 chicken breasts 2 teaspoons salt 1 teaspoon pepper 1 teaspoon garlic powder 2 onions, sliced 4 garlic cloves 5 ounces spinach 5 cups milk 1 pound fettuccine ½ cup pesto 1 cup parmesan Garnish Parmesan Fresh parsley PREPARATION 1. In a large pot or dutch oven over medium-high heat, cook the bacon until crispy. 2. Add chicken and season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Cook until no pink is showing, then remove the chicken. 3. Add onion and garlic and cook until softened. 4. When onions are caramelized, add spinach and cook until wilted 5. Add milk and bring to boil. 6. Add fettuccine into boiling mixture and cover. 7. Cook fettuccine on medium heat until milk thickens and pasta is cooked (about 7 minutes). 8. Mix back in the chicken. Stir in the pesto and parmesan. 9. Garnish with parsley and additional parmesan 10. Enjoy!
BAKED SHRIMP SCAMPI LINGUINE Servings: 4 INGREDIENTS 1 pound (500 grams) shrimp peeled and deveined 1 tablespoon salt 1 tablespoon pepper 1 tablespoon red chili flakes 3 cloves garlic, minced 6 ounces (180 grams) butter, melted 1 tablespoon lemon juice ½ cup white wine 8 ounces (250 grams) linguine pasta Garnish Parsley Red pepper flakes PREPARATION 1. Preheat oven to 400˚F/200˚C. 2. In a medium-sized casserole pan, combine shrimp, salt, pepper, red chili flakes, garlic, butter, lemon juice, and white wine. 3. Bake for 10-13 minutes, or until shrimp turns pink and is fully cooked. 4. Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil, add salt to taste, and cook linguine pasta al dente according to package directions, stirring occasionally. 5. Strain linguine and combine with shrimp until pasta is fully coated in white wine scampi sauce. 6. Garnish with chopped Italian parsley. 7. Enjoy!
Creamy Sausage Bolognese Servings: 8 INGREDIENTS 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 small onion, finely diced 2 carrots, finely diced 2 stalks celery, finely diced 3 cloves garlic, minced 2 Italian sausages, casings removed (1 sweet, 1 hot) 1 pound (500 grams) ground sirloin Salt, to taste Pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons tomato paste 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning ½ cup red wine 1 28-ounce (800 grams) can crushed tomatoes 16 ounces (500 milliliters) beef broth 2 bay leaves 1 cup parmesan ½ cup heavy cream 1 pound (500 grams) penne, cooked to box instructions Garnish Parmesan shavings PREPARATION 1. In a large pot, set on medium heat, add the olive oil and sauté the onions, celery, carrots, and garlic until they are soft, about 10-15 minutes. 2. Add garlic and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. 3. Add the ground beef and the sausages. Season with salt and pepper, and break up the meat with a spoon and frying until no longer pink. 4. Next, add the tomato paste, Italian seasoning, and red wine. Stir and reduce until the wine has almost completely evaporated. 5. Now add all the remaining ingredients, except the parmesan and cream. Stir to ensure everything is well mixed. 6. Simmer for 30 minutes to 3 hours. The longer the simmer, the deeper and more concentrated the flavor. 7. Stir in the parmesan and cream to the sausage bolognese. 8. Add the cooked pasta to the sauce. 9. Serve with more parmesan, if desired. 10. Enjoy!
One-Pot Hot Dog Pasta from @tastydemais Ingredients: 2 tbsp olive oil 2 garlic cloves, chopped 1/2 onion, chopped 6 hot dog sausages, chopped 4 tomatoes, chopped 1/2 tbsp sugar 1 tsp salt 1/2 tsp pepper 7oz heavy milk ½lb raw penne pasta 16oz water 2 tbsp green onion, chopped Parmesan cheese Instructions: 1. In a big pot, add the olive oil, the garlic, the onion and mix it well. 2. Add the hot dog sausages and mix it well. Add the tomatoes and mix it well. 3. Add the seasoning: sugar, salt and pepper. Mix it well. 4. Add the heavy milk and mix it. 5. Add the raw penne pasta, the water and mix it well. 6. Let it cook for 15 minutes, stirring each 5 minutes for the pasta not to stick on the bottom. 7. Turn off the heat, add the green onions, mix it and close the pan lid. 8. Wait 5 minutes with the pan closed before serving. 9. Serve with parmesan cheese to taste. 10. Enjoy!
ONE-POT GARLIC TOMATO SHRIMP PASTA with @todayfood Serves 4 INGREDIENTS 1 pound spaghetti 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined 2 teaspoons salt 1 ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes 1 small yellow onion 8 cloves garlic, finely chopped (about 3 tablespoons) 42 ounces canned diced tomatoes, drained of excess water 1 teaspoon sugar 1 teaspoon oregano 1 cup dry white wine 1/3 cup fresh parsley, chopped PREPARATION In a large pot or dutch oven, bring 4 quarts of salted water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add spaghetti, cooking about 6-7 minutes until al dente. Drain and set aside. Return the dutch oven to the stovetop and heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add the shrimp, salt, and ½ teaspoon of the red pepper flakes. Spread evenly across the bottom of the pot and cook until the bottoms pink and slightly brown, 45-60 seconds. Flip and repeat until shrimp are just cooked through. Remove the shrimp and place in a small bowl to the side. Reduce heat to medium-low, and add additional 1 tablespoon of oil to the pot, as needed. Add onion and garlic to the oil and cook until onions have softened, about 3-5 minutes. Stir frequently to ensure the garlic does not burn. Add the diced tomatoes, remaining 1 teaspoon of salt, sugar, remaining 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, oregano, and white wine. Stir and bring the sauce up to a simmer. Simmer for 5-10 minutes until the sauce has thickened. Return the shrimp (and any accumulated juices) to the sauce. Add the parsley, stirring to incorporate. Add the cooked spaghetti back into the pot, toss until evenly coated and heated, then remove from heat. Serve immediately. Enjoy!
One-Pot Creamy Chicken Marsala Pasta Servings: 6 Ingredients 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 ½ pounds boneless skinless chicken breast, cut in chunks 2 cups sliced white or button mushrooms 1 white onion, sliced 3 cups chicken stock 1 ½ cups heavy cream 1 cup Marsala wine* 3 cups uncooked penne pasta 1 cup shredded parmesan cheese Salt and pepper (to taste) Fresh parsley (optional garnish) PREPARATION 1. Heat a large pot over medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and chicken breast. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook until chicken is no longer pink. Remove and set aside. 2. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil, and the mushrooms and onion. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook until onions are browned, stirring occasionally. 3. Return the chicken to the pot. Add the stock, cream, wine, and pasta and bring up to a simmer. Add the pasta and cover. 4. Simmer until pasta is tender, about 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. 5. When pasta is tender, stir in parmesan cheese until smooth. Remove from heat. 6. Garnish with fresh parsley. 7. Enjoy! *Marsala wine can be purchased at most grocery stores near the dessert or sweet wines and gives the dish a distinct flavor. However, if you can’t get your hands on Marsala, you can substitute 1 cup of white wine plus 1 ½ tablespoons of brandy.
Chicken And Asparagus Pasta Servings: 6 – 8 INGREDIENTS 1 pound penne pasta 2 tablespoons olive oil and ¼ cup olive oil 4 cloves garlic, diced 1 pound chicken breasts, cubed Salt, to taste Pepper, to taste ½ cup chicken broth 1 pound asparagus 1 cup grated parmesan cheese 2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes PREPARATION 1. In a pot, cook pasta according to package instructions, drain, then set aside. 2. In the same pot, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil and sauté 2 garlic cloves. Add chicken breasts, season with salt and pepper, and fully cook. Remove cooked chicken from pot and set aside. 3. In the same pot, pour the chicken broth, then add asparagus, salt, pepper, and the remaining garlic and stir. Cover and reduce heat to a simmer for 5 minutes. 4. Add cooked chicken, penne, ¼ cup olive oil, parmesan, and tomatoes, and stir until fully incorporated and the cheese has melted. 5. Serve while hot. 6.Enjoy!