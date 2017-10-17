Happy National Pasta Day! Celebrate With These 13 Recipes Sure To Put You In A Food Coma

Global Grind

October 17th marks National Pasta Day, and any reason to eat a nice big bowl of pasta is a great holiday, in our eyes. It’s one of the most versatile foods in the world with different shapes, sizes, and a million available toppings to make whichever pasta dish you’re feeling.

A bunch of restaurants including Olive Garden, Macaroni Grill, and Maggianos are celebrating National Pasta Day by offering their customers special deals when they come into dine. There’s a lot of options if you want to go out to eat, but if you’re looking for some homemade cheesy goodness, we’ve got a few recipes that you won’t be able to turn down.

Whether you’re into chicken or shrimp, pesto or marinara, there’s a recipe for you to hit that sweet spot. Scroll through some of these delicious pasta recipes and see if you can make it through National Pasta Day without cooking one for dinner. Everyone on Twitter is paying homage by tweeting our their favorite type of pasta, so scroll through these recipes, chef something up, and join in on the fun.

This creamy lemon chicken is great for a citrusy summer dinner 😍☀️🍋! A post shared by Tasty (@buzzfeedtasty) on Jun 20, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

You can make lasagna in a MICROWAVE 😱 A post shared by Tasty (@buzzfeedtasty) on Sep 30, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Don't these garlic butter bread sticks look familiar 😉 🍞? A post shared by Tasty (@buzzfeedtasty) on May 30, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

Also On 93.9 WKYS: