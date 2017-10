Global Grind

50 Central on BET is showcasing‘s sense of humor to a new audience.

But both Hip Hop and Internet heads know from his 1999 breakout “How To Rob” to his pioneering blog “ThisIs50.com,” Fif has always been hilarious.

Check out this classic footage of 50 taunting Ja Rule and Irv Gotti on BET’s Rap City: The Basement by sending love to their R&B princess Ashanti.

And of course, Lloyd Banks had to body the booth for good measure.

Good times.

