‘It’s Disgusting’: Mom & Children In Blackface Sparks Outrage

At a time of heightened racial sensitivity in the nation, a photo taken last year at a Halloween event Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is sparking outrage, according to Spectrum News North Carolina.

The image portrays two children dressed like marionettes in blackface, while standing alongside their fair-skinned mother. One of the children featured in the image is biracial, the mom told the news outlet. Fort Bragg Family and Morale, Welfare, Recreational support group in North Carolina posted the photo, which has since been removed and spurred an apology after controversy flared.

“I think it’s disgusting…,” said Genessa Bingham, whose father is deployed overseas, to WTVD. “You know, segregation wasn’t that long ago. My dad is African American.”

Another critic, James Pearson said “it’s sending the wrong message to kids” to WTVD.

The mother and the Fort Bragg group apologized and explained the post was part of a promotion for a Halloween event.

“A mother would never intentionally put her children in any kind of situation where they’re portraying racism,” the mother told Spectrum in defense. “Especially a mother who’s son is half black. My son, who’s the taller one in the photo, is half black. I would never try to hurt or injure him as a person by portraying such an ugly and ignorant concept.”

Some Facebook users put all the blame on the Fort Bragg group and not the mom, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Several people pointed out that incidents such as this one highlight problems with racism across the nation. Social media users said information and enlightenment could have prevented the deeply offensive incident.

“This is what’s wrong with the country right now,” Bingham said. “People can just be as racist as they want.

