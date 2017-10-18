5 Shot, 3 Killed In Edgewood Shooting; Suspect ‘Armed And Dangerous’

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who Maryland State Police says shot killed 3 people in a business park in Harford County Wednesday morning. Radee Labeeb Prince is accused of the shooting and was last seen in a 2008 GMC Acadia PC064273. He is potentially armed and dangerous.
Authorities asked the public to avoid the Emmorton Business Park at Emmorton Park Road near Edgewood Road after they received reports of a shooting around 9 a.m.
A modified lockdown is in effect at Edgewood High, Edgewood Middle, Deerfield Elementary, Edgewood Elementary and William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary Schools.
Source: WBalTV.com
