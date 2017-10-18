5 Shot, 3 Killed In Edgewood Shooting; Suspect ‘Armed And Dangerous’

WOL News Desk

#WANTED Radee Labeeb Prince. Suspected of shooting five people in Harford Co. biz park. Considered armed & dangerous @MDSP @Harford_Sheriff pic.twitter.com/I5NGrM7zFz — MD State Police (@MDSP) October 18, 2017

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who Maryland State Police says shot killed 3 people in a business park in Harford County Wednesday morning. Radee Labeeb Prince is accused of the shooting and was last seen in a 2008 GMC Acadia PC064273. He is potentially armed and dangerous.

Shooting Update: Reunifation of Families at Richlin Ballroom on Edgewood Road. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 18, 2017

Authorities asked the public to avoid the Emmorton Business Park at Emmorton Park Road near Edgewood Road after they received reports of a shooting around 9 a.m.

A modified lockdown is in effect at Edgewood High, Edgewood Middle, Deerfield Elementary, Edgewood Elementary and William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary Schools.

