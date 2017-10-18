Alfredas Movie Minute: Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Russ Parr Morning Show

Madea, Bam, Viv, and Hattie take a vacation to a campground with their family members, unaware that the grounds are haunted. When monsters, goblins, and the boogeyman are unleashed, Madea and company must fight it out with them.

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween is an upcoming American comedy horror film written, produced, directed by and starring Tyler Perry. It is the tenth film in the Madea series, the sequel to Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)

