Alfredas Movie Minute: Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Madea, Bam, Viv, and Hattie take a vacation to a campground with their family members, unaware that the grounds are haunted. When monsters, goblins, and the boogeyman are unleashed, Madea and company must fight it out with them.
Boo 2! A Madea Halloween is an upcoming American comedy horror film written, produced, directed by and starring Tyler Perry. It is the tenth film in the Madea series, the sequel to Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)
Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram
Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours