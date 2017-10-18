National
“I am livid!” Congresswoman Frederica Wilson Calls Out Trump for Disrespecting Military Widow [AUDIO]

Florida Representative Frederica Wilson accused President Trump of calling militar widow, “You knew what you signed up for… but when it happens, it hurts anyway.”

In an interview with Rev. Al Sharpton, Wilson recounts that car ride with the wife of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in Niger two weeks ago. More on this story in the video below.

