Nicki Minaj: Foxy Brown & Lil Kim Shaped The Sound Of Female Rap In NY

had time today. The Rake It Up rapper took to Instagram to clarify her recent comments that were misconstrued. Nicki recently covered XXL Magazine’s 20th anniversary issue where she said,

“My role in hip-hop has been super unique because when my first album came out, there had been so much time where there wasn’t a female rap album out that went platinum. There wasn’t a big female rap presence right before I got in. So, my role was really reintroducing the female rapper to pop culture.”

Somehow Nicki’s statement got turned into Nicki Minaj takes credit for making female rap mainstream. The story hit daytime TV when Wendy Williams addressed the story on “Hot Topics.” Well Nicki is demanding all blogs and stations that misquoted her to update their stories with the correct information.

More importantly, Nicki acknowledged Lil Kim (yup, her arch enemy) in her Instagram post. While I think she undermined Lil Kim’s influence on female rap, it’s probably as good as we’re going to get from Nicki.

