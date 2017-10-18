Streets Is Talking: Conspiracists Believe A Melania Trump Body Double Exists

Here’s another one for all the theorists out there.

A Friday video which captured Melania Trump standing next to Donald Trump discussing hurricane relief for Puerto Rico and the nuclear deal with Iran prompted theorists to zone in on the couple–specifically, the First Lady.

"We've done a great job in Puerto Rico," President Trump says of hurricane relief efforts https://t.co/76jXCrGqVV — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 13, 2017

When Trump’s refers to Melania as, “My wife, who happens to be standing here,” critics went into investigative overdrive, circulating rumors that the “real Melania” was actually not there.

Commenters played several past icy interactions between the couple. Social media had a ball with the footage, dissecting everything from her features, to her hair, to claiming she uses the decoy to skip out on appearances with her husband.

Me: conspiracy theories are stupid

Twitter: Donald Trump is going around with a fake Melania stunt double

Me: pic.twitter.com/9UdkMWWdVG — regina phalange (@rhcphaley) October 18, 2017

Fake Melania Trump leaving the press conference after securing the bag pic.twitter.com/SYsYUnH2Cn — Spooky X (@XLNB) October 18, 2017

Internet: The White House is using a body double for Melania Me: Yeah oka- pic.twitter.com/Dqwzo2RazZ — 🎃👦🏻 (@iconicguido) October 18, 2017

"MY WIFE MELANIA WHO HAPPENS TO BE RIGHT HERE" IS EXACTLY WHAT SOMEONE WHOSE WIFE MELANIA HAPPENS TO *NOT* BE RIGHT HERE WOULD SAY https://t.co/vVIz3Q6QQe — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 18, 2017

A photo of the First Lady next to a secret service agent who resembles her, only pushed it further.

Melania Trump has a Secret Service agent who looks strikingly similar to her — and it's fueling a wild conspiracy … https://t.co/77bV6TR7FC — significantsuccess (@SigSuccessful) October 18, 2017

Look at the difference between the noses. That's not Melania's nose. That's not Melania. Melania is plagiarizing bodies now. pic.twitter.com/j464csTE1n — Alt Donald Trump (@Warzone_Maniac) October 18, 2017

"My wife, Melania, who happens to be right here…" pic.twitter.com/qzfCrt5C8E — Loi Laing (@loilaing) October 18, 2017

And some pointed out that it was indeed the real Melania Trump.

Playing Devil's Advocate. I just made this side-by-side. It's most likely her. pic.twitter.com/lU58zwQEhq — benjamin bannister (@mrbenbannister) October 18, 2017

You when you found out it was the real Melania. pic.twitter.com/md4vOM6iK0 — Eric (@SmelOdiesOG) October 18, 2017

False alarm. It is in fact the real Melania Trump, not a body double. pic.twitter.com/vDowTqFjpN — pam (@pamnonga) October 18, 2017

Melania isn’t the only politician accused of using a body double, Hillary Clinton was accused of using one last year.

