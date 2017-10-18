The NFL Will Allow Players Do Something They Were Entitled To Do All Along: Kneel In Protest

UPDATE 2:38 PM EST:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held a press conference Wednesday to again comment on the ongoing demonstrations during the National Anthem.

“We believe everyone should stand for the national anthem. That’s an important part of our policy,” Goodell said. His comments come on the heels of a Tuesday press conference where Goodell stated the league would not commit to making players stand during the song.

He reported there was no discussion regarding disciplining players during a recent two-day meeting between players and owners at the NFL headquarters in New York City.

Roger Goodell says there was no discussion among owners about teams disciplining players who don't stand for anthem. "It wasn't necessary." pic.twitter.com/JI2aFtxudx — ABC News (@ABC) October 18, 2017

“We did not discuss that. It was not necessary. We had a real focus on making sure that all of our teams understood the kind of dialogue that took place, the kind of things that they were interested in getting support from,” Goodell said.

“And there was complete support for the NFL, each club supporting their players, and continuing the dialogue that they’ve had on the club level,” he continued. I would tell you there’s unprecedented conversations and dialogue going on between our players, between our owners, between our club officials, between the league, and that is a really positive change for us that we think is going to pay us dividends.”

Goodell, however, said his aim was to decrease the number of players currently demonstrating to zero.

Roger Goodell: "We have about a half dozen players that are protesting … We're going to continue to work to try to put that at zero." pic.twitter.com/C5lGAssk8G — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 18, 2017

SOURCE: CBS News

ORIGINAL STORY:

On Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the league would no longer interfere with National Anthem protest demonstrations.

The commissioner delivered the message after a fall gathering with league owners and players. It’s a complete pivot from a previous league mandate which strongly encouraged players to stand.

​After a meeting between players and owners at NFL headquarters, Roger Goodell told reporters that owners did not ask players to stand for the national anthem. "We spent today talking about the issues that our players have been trying to bring attention to" #nfl #rogergoodell #sports #football A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

“We spent today talking about the issues that our players have been trying to bring attention to. About issues in our communities to make our communities better,” Goodell told a pool of reporters at a post-meeting press conference.

The specific “issues” Goodell is referring to happens to deal with the scarcity of Black lives. An onslaught of recent police involved shootings, government polices, and the lack of economic opportunity, prompted former quarterback Colin Kaepernick to kneel in protest.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, corroborated Goodell’s account when asked by reporters after the meeting. “We were really more talking about solutions and how we get the results that we want to get,” he said.

Kaepernick, who recently filed a legal grievance against the NFL for collusion was not invited to the meeting according to a report by his lawyers.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

