PullItDownNow! Black Twitter Blasts Nivea For Skin-Lightening Lotion Ad

Clearly Nivea didn’t learn a damn thing from Dove’s little fiasco over a week ago!

On Wednesday, a commercial and print ad surfaced online featuring a new skin lightening lotion the body care company sells in Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal, The New York Post reported.

The “Natural Fairness Lotion” ad tells Black women that their product can help “restore her skin to its natural fairness.”

“Now, I have visibly fairer skin, making me feel younger,” the Black model says.

Welp!

London entrepreneur William Adoasi slammed the TV commercial, sharing a clip of it online: “This is why Black businesses need to rise up and cater for our needs.

Take a look at this nonsense for yourself:

This is why black businesses need to rise up and cater for our needs. Nivea can’t get away with pushing this skin lightening agenda across Africa. Appalling. pic.twitter.com/8uR7XHNgVa — William Adoasi (@WilliamAdoasi) October 18, 2017

And this one:

@NIVEAUSA @niveauk @FuseODG @ameyaw112 @Citi973 Nivea take them down now.Take these Ads down in Ghana and anywhere in Africa. WeLoveBlack pic.twitter.com/RSUMTWXIoQ — A M A N F U O ✌🏾 (@ghcounty) October 17, 2017

People swiftly took to Twitter to blast this anti-Black sentiment and snatch Nivea’s edges all the way off:

Now we must cancel Nivea?! pic.twitter.com/C2NxnUpdXJ — Lê Cheerleader™ (@Albi_Me) October 18, 2017

NIVEA BE LIKE

Staff 1: is a good idea? Staff 2: Nope but we'll make money 😍 Staff 1: Yep we can apologize later 😉pic.twitter.com/6hAs9OAn2k — Efo Dela (@Amegaxi) October 18, 2017

Entirely unsurprised by the #nivea ad. So many of these companies will 'champion' diversity in one market and profit from shadism in another — Raye (@Rachel_A_Blair) October 18, 2017

@niveauk @nivea I am very appalled by this ad. Never liked your lotion anyway but I’ll make sure to never buy your stuff again https://t.co/b7T2kpYJx1 — imani (@Imagnitude_) October 18, 2017

Folks also pointed out that this is a complicated issue.

See, skin bleaching is an estimated 20 billion dollar industry around the world, being especially popular in African, Asian and Caribbean countries. According to Business Insider, 70 percent of women in Nigeria alone are using a lightening product. So it’s pretty clear: There’s a high demand for a product like this one:

The tragedy is that this ad + product exists because there is a market for it. The agenda is present enough for Nivea to profit off of it. https://t.co/pelLVkmvrH — T, (@TeffTheory) October 18, 2017

What is this fake deep going on with the Nivea ad? Like we don't know Africa has a huge market for bleaching creams they are exploiting. — F (@sm1Pretty) October 18, 2017

Getting rid of the Nivea bleaching ad will not stop people from bleaching… cmon guys — V (@LuvlyMissV) October 18, 2017

Wild that in Africa/Asia the internalised colonialism is deep yet the diaspora are reclaiming blackness and they're capitalising off both 😒 — #ImpactGhana (@_LeonieMills) October 18, 2017

We need to ask ourselves, honestly, are we complicit with the ideologies that spawn these toxic lines of thought? Obviously, there's demand. — Magus (@DraymoorJ) October 18, 2017

They actually catering to the market demand. They would sell if people weren't buying. We need to look within ourselves — BBWeaveHERSTORY (@BBWeaveHerstory) October 18, 2017

But regardless of the existence of colorism and the sad desire for lighter skin, Nivea shouldn’t be exploiting that for a buck and DEFINITELY not at the expense of Black women.

Not surprisingly, this isn’t Nivea’s first offensive ad. Earlier this year we reported that the company dropped a questionable ad that equated “white” with “purity.”

The ad read: “Keep it clean, keep bright. Don’t let anything ruin it, #Invisible.”

Yeah, they tried it.

Nivea removes 'white is purity' deodorant advert branded 'racist' https://t.co/aXA9P6fY0N pic.twitter.com/tTxUcfP5xI — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) April 4, 2017

Nivea nor their parent Beiersdorf have released a public statement about this current controversy.

