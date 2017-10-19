Nivea’s New Ad Has Black Twitter Pissed

Global Grind

This is why black businesses need to rise up and cater for our needs. Nivea can’t get away with pushing this skin lightening agenda across Africa. Appalling. pic.twitter.com/8uR7XHNgVa — William Adoasi (@WilliamAdoasi) October 18, 2017

Just weeks after blasting Dove for their insensitive commercial, in which a Black woman is transformed into a White woman after using one of their products, another company is catching heat for their subtly shady ad.

Nivea has a new commercial for their new Natural Fairness moisturiser for women living in Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal — but the gag is, the ad promises visibly lighter skin for Black women, as the Black woman in the commercial turns lighter after applying the product. Billboards in Africa even show former Miss Nigeria Omowunmi Akinnifesi using the moisturiser to lighten her skin.

@NIVEAUSA @niveauk @FuseODG @ameyaw112 @Citi973 Nivea take them down now.Take these Ads down in Ghana and anywhere in Africa. WeLoveBlack pic.twitter.com/RSUMTWXIoQ — A M A N F U O ✌🏾 (@ghcounty) October 17, 2017

Naturally, Black Twitter is livid that once again, people with Black skin are being told they aren’t good enough unless their White:

I saw Nivea trending and thought Lil Wayne's baby mama was making a music comeback.. unfortunately it's something far far worse 😕 — Dotty (@AmplifyDot) October 19, 2017

Why do these so called 'Beauty Companies' LOVE to promote self hate within the Black Community??!!?? Bun Nivea 🚶🏽‍♀️ — Melody Kane (@DJMelodyKane) October 18, 2017

Dear @niveauk @NIVEAUSA and all other #Nivea out there… This is not how to market in Africa. We didn't want 'FAIRER SKIN' thank you. pic.twitter.com/qBtYvfLNpA — Folaranmi 👼 (@TheFavoredWoman) October 18, 2017

NIVEA BE LIKE

Staff 1: is a good idea? Staff 2: Nope but we'll make money 😍 Staff 1: Yep we can apologize later 😉pic.twitter.com/6hAs9OAn2k — Efo Dela (@Amegaxi) October 18, 2017

#Nivea please we don't need to be fairer to look younger or prettier. Take your beauty standards and 🕳️. pic.twitter.com/vEbBZyFcIK — Naa Oyoo Kumodzi (@OyooQuartey) October 18, 2017

I am sick and tired of these white supremacy low racist brands #Nivea #dove… I will keep to my natural Shea butter and coconut oil… — Confidently_Differen (@nephertiti90) October 19, 2017

#Nivea advert is evidence that colonialist & white supremacist attitudes still run very deep & are entrench within institutions. — Michelle2020 ❤️🇦🇬 (@BeLikeAudrey) October 18, 2017

We cant continue to sit and think they don't know what they are doing when they sign off on this bullshit #Nivea — Deedi (@LiciousDi) October 19, 2017

What are your thoughts on the controversial ad?