Nivea’s New Ad Has Black Twitter Pissed

Just weeks after blasting Dove for their insensitive commercial, in which a Black woman is transformed into a White woman after using one of their products, another company is catching heat for their subtly shady ad.
Nivea has a new commercial for their new Natural Fairness moisturiser for women living in Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal — but the gag is, the ad promises visibly lighter skin for Black women, as the Black woman in the commercial turns lighter after applying the product. Billboards in Africa even show former Miss Nigeria Omowunmi Akinnifesi using the moisturiser to lighten her skin.
Naturally, Black Twitter is livid that once again, people with Black skin are being told they aren’t good enough unless their White:
What are your thoughts on the controversial ad?
