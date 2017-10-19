He Said Yes! Gerard Butler Heading To The Cast Of Power

Global Grind

I think we might have made something happen here. Gerard Butler might be the newest actor to join the cast of Power. I sat down with the Geostorm actor to discuss his new movie and during our interview, I asked him if 50 Cent asked him to be apart of the Power cast.

The two just wrapped up filming a different movie called Den of Thieves. Gerard said no, joking that 50 Cent would need to wine and dine him to be on the show.

Slow down man,slow down. I'm trying to wait till I got enough money to get @GerardButler on POWER. you jumping the gun fool. Now let me see how I can do this shit. 🤦‍♂️smh Damn!! LOL A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

The Get Rich Or Die Trying rapper posted our video on his IG calling me a fool and telling me to slow down.

“Slow down man, slow down. I’m trying to wait till I got enough money to get @GerardButler on POWER. you jumping the gun fool. Now let me see how I can do this shit. 🤦‍♂️smh Damn!! LOL”

Well, it looks like that question and IG post might actually have Gerard Butler appearing on Power. He commented on 50’s IG saying he would be on Power for free.

When you interview Gerard Butler about being on #Power. Then 50 Cent says he saving the money but GB will do it for free. pic.twitter.com/KWTAdZvqfs — Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) October 19, 2017

Our fingers are crossed, we hope that scheduling will permit but next season of Power just got a lot more interesting.

