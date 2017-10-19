Watch: An Arizona High School’s Lit Pep-Rally Routine Has Gone Viral

Global Grind

Everyone loves a good dance routine — just add a dash of nostalgic music and you’ve got yourself a viral video.

Walden Grove High School’s PAC dance team in Sahuarita, Arizona performed a dope routine inspired by the Wizard of Oz, and the Internet can’t get enough of it. So far, the dance routine video has garnered 1.5 million views online.





This isn’t Walden Grove’s first go round at Internet fame. Just last year, the team performed a Pixar-inspired dance that also generated more than 1.6 million views.

Now that’s what you call school spirit.