RememberTheTime Kanye West Returned To Def Poetry Jam To Perform ‘Bittersweet?’

Continue reading 40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

Kanye West is a special kind of guy. You can love him or hate him, but either way, you're always interested in what he has to say. But despite all the Twitter rants and outbursts, surprisingly there are still some things that we don't know about Yeezy. Check out these random, wacky fact about pre-Saint Pablo Kanye.