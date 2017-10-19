Music
#RememberTheTime Kanye West Returned To Def Poetry Jam To Perform ‘Bittersweet?’

The old Kanye.

Global Grind
The year was 2006 and Kanye West had returned to the Def Poetry Jam stage with an upgraded style and some new content to recite. “Bittersweet” would later appear on his 2007 Graduation album, as “Bittersweet Poetry.” Watch above.

