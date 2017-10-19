Azealia Banks Wants Rza To ‘Drop Dead’ For Blaming Her For The Russell Crowe Spitting Incident

Rihanna, Iggy Azalea, Jess Hilarious

Given rappersordid reputation for starting internet fights with nearlyeveryone, when the 26-year-old accused actor Russell Crowe of spitting on her back in 2016, eyes rolled.

Nevertheless, Banks stood firmly in her claims that the powerful Hollywood actor called her racial slurs before kicking her out of an industry dinner party.

The only person who could vindicate Banks, Wu Tang Clan rapper RZA, didn’t back her side of the story at all. Instead, he blamed Azealia for the events that transpired.

In a statement to TMZ last year, RZA said “Russell did indeed spit at Azealia like she claims, but he didn’t choke her … nor did he hurl the n-word.” He also stated Azealia was wild and violent the night of the party and potentially wasted.

Almost a year later, the topic was broached again when RZA appeared on a recent episode of ‘The Breakfast Club’ to discuss that night.

“Look, he spit at her,” RZA told host Charlamagne The God. He went on to clarify it wasn’t a big wad of spit, and Russell apologized to him. (But not Azealia? Okay.)

When Banks caught wind that RZA brought up the incident again, ‘The Big Beat’ lyricist jumped on Snapchat to defend herself.

“Nobody understands how badly I wanted to die the moment RZA LIED and told the world I deserved to be spat. People laugh at me and said I lied,” she wrote, according to a screenshot of the post.

“No one understands the amount of pain that came with and after that incident. Just f*cking respect me and stop saying my name.”

Banks concluded with “@RZA I HOPE YOU DROP DEAD.”

RELATED LINKS

How Chicken Nuggets Came Between Rihanna & Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks Gives Tearful Interview About Russell Crowe Incident

Rapper RZA Addresses Azealia Banks Incident

Also On 93.9 WKYS: