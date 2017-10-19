Trump Offered Grieving Military Dad $25,000, Naturally The Money Hasn’t Arrived

Danielle Jennings

Another day, another instance of Trump saying something that he likely has no intentions of following through with. This time it involves a grieving military dad, who Trump promised $25,000, but naturally the check has yet to be received.

Trump promised $25,000 to a grieving military father in a phone call. The check hasn’t arrived. https://t.co/xFYIVb2EO6 — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 19, 2017

According to multiple reports, including the Washington Post, Trump made a personal phone call to a grieving military father, offered him $25,000 and said he would direct his staff to establish an online fundraiser for the family, but neither happened. Their phone conversation lasted about 15 minutes, Baldridge said, during which they discussed Chris Baldridge’s struggle with the manner in which his son, Army Sgt. Dillon Baldridge, was killed — shot by someone he was training.

Baldridge went on to state that Trump called him at his home in Zebulon, N.C., a few weeks after his 22-year-old son and two fellow soldiers were fatally shot by an Afghan police officer on June 10, 2017. At press time the White House has refused to answer questions about the phone call and the money, however they released at statement about the events earlier this week:

“The check has been sent. It’s disgusting that the media is taking something that should be recognized as a generous and sincere gesture, made privately by the President, and using it to advance the media’s biased agenda.”

For his part, Baldridge has a very detailed account of how his initial phone call with Trump went, even acknowledging how surprised he was to receive a call from him in the first place. “He said, ‘I’m going to write you a check out of my personal account for $25,000,’ and I was just floored,” Baldridge said. “I could not believe he was saying that, and I wish I had it recorded because the man did say this. He said, ‘No other president has ever done something like this,’ but he said, ‘I’m going to do it.’”

Baldridge said that the only thing he has received from the White House or Trump is a letter of condolence. “I opened it up and read it, and I was hoping to see a check in there, to be honest,” the father said. “I know it was kind of far-fetched thinking. But I was like, ‘Damn, no check.’ Just a letter saying ‘I’m sorry.’”

