Amber Lee On How Being From New York Influences Her Style & Artistry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Amber Lee chatted with me about her new EP, “Many Good Age,” and the fire first single off of it, entitled “Don’t Need That.” Being from Brooklyn, New York, she talked about what a special place the city is for her, and how it has influenced her style as an artist and a performer.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She also talks about being a tomboy, the best show she has ever done so far, which was in the opener spot for dancehall legend Shaggy, and why Tory Lanez was the coolest concert she’s been to. Check out the exclusive video to hear the whole conversation, and scroll down to see the incredible video for her “Don’t Need That.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Amber Lee Shares Her Unique Process For Pushing Past Self-Doubt [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Amber Lee On Separating Herself From Beyonce’s Sound [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Amber Lee On Why Opening Up For Shaggy Is A Different Experience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]