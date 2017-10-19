Millennial Money: It’s National Get Smart About Credit Day!

Today is National Get Smart About Credit Day. This financially-sound holiday originated in 2003 by the American Bankers Association (ABA) Education Foundation and is observed annually on the third Thursday in October.

It is a nationwide initiative where bankers and the financially savvy help counsel youth on the importance of credit and how to build healthy credit habits.

The importance of proper financial management is something that should be taught early, but we can benefit at any age.

