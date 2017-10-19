News & Gossip
Watch Adrian Daniel ‘Open Up’ About Being A Normal Guy, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, And The ‘Undisputed’ Cardi B

Get into it.

Alternative R&B artist Adrian Daniel is bringing an entirely new vibe to Brooklyn and he couldn’t be more on time. Global Grind tapped the innovative New Yorker for a quick chat about his new single “Open Up,” how he started recording music, and what he means when he says he’s a “normal guy.”

Adrian also sat for our Honest Opinions segment and shared his unadulterated thoughts on what he feels is one of the best albums of all time (spoiler alert: he makes a great point!), the songs that ran Summer ’17 (shoutout to Cardi B!), and who’s the better guy between Stefan Urquelle and Steve Urkel (because we need answers). His answers are sure to spark some debate.

Check that conversation out below and stream Adrian’s latest single “Open Up” on iTUNES now. This is the kid you want to have on your playlist as we gracefully transition into cuffing season.

Instagram: @adriandanielofficial Twitter: @adriandanielBK

Chance The Rapper was the real MVP of the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He took home the awards for best new artist, rap album and rap performance. For an independent artist to be nominated for the first time, for eight total awards, to beat out artists like Drake and Kanye West, it's a pretty big deal for the culture. Congrats to the Grammy Award-winning Chance The Rapper.

