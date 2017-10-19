Welp: Hazel E Loses Endorsement After Racist Social Media Rant

Hazel E is out of a job. After bragging about her Shoe Dazzle deal, the company denounced the reality TV star following her racist and homophobic comments and they’re being so gloriously petty about it.
Despite the countless threats she’s received — including a rather entertaining one from Moniece, who said she was going to show up to Hazel’s next hosting appearance and beat her black and blue while wearing a gorilla costume — Hazel isn’t backing down from her offensive statements.
Moniece isn’t the only celeb to express outrage at Hazel E’s ridiculous social media behavior. Despite the backlash, Hazel posted this video with the caption, “sorry not sorry.”
Let’s officially close the coffin on this chick’s career.
