Chance The Rapper Teaching His Daughter How To Count Using Grammys Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Could Chance The Rapper and and his daughter Kensli get any cuter?!
Chano decided to help his baby girl practice her numbers using his prestigious Grammy Awards – which he won in February, marking a new era in hip hop and mixtape culture.
Luckily, Chance only snagged three this year, making it easier for Kensli to count them all up. But hopefully by next year, she can count a little further because there’s no telling how many Grammys her dad may bring home next year.
Check out the adorable clip above.
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper's Grammy Victories
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper's Grammy Victories
1. Steph Curry is proud.1 of 2
2. Drake also showed love.Source:Instagram 2 of 2
