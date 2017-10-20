Former President Barack Obama Endorses Ralph Northam At Richmond Campaign Rally

A crowd of more than 7,500 supporters gathered at theto see former Presidentspeak in support of Democratic Gubernatorial candidate, current

Patrons from around Richmond and surrounding areas created lengthy lines around the popular venue that trailed down Richmond’s busy downtown area for blocks.

This was The 44th U.S. President’s first campaign rally since leaving office. In his speech, Obama expressed the importance of coming out to the polls, “We need you to take this seriously because our democracy is at stake, and it’s at stake right here in Virginia.” He did not directly mention current President Donald Trump but did note his concern over the current state of U.S. politics.

“Off-year elections, mid-term elections, Democrats, y’all get a little sleepy, you get a little complacent,” Obama said.

“It’s gonna be a fight,” Northam added. “It’s not going to be a cakewalk.”

Watch the full rally:

In a speech that focused on unification and equality, Obama endorsed Northam as the candidate that can rally the people.

