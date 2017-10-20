The Real host Jeannie Mai is divorcing her husband Freddy Harteis after 10 years of marriage, a rep for the TV host confirmed to

An emotional Jeannie addressed speculation around her relationship during a segment on the show where her co-hosts revealed what yes or no question they would ask God. Jeannie opened up about the crossroad she faced when she realized her husband wanted to have children despite her not ever feeling that way.

“You know how much I love Freddy, my husband. He’s my life. And before we got married, I was very clear about the fact that I probably would not have kids, just because I’ve never felt that. And now, getting older, he definitely seems like he wants kids, and he actually came out and said that he wants children,” she explained.

She added, “So right now we are clinging to each other, and we’re waiting for God to kind of tell us what that means, and it’s kind of weird to go to sleep every single night holding on to that person you love so much, not knowing where it’s gonna go.”

