Retired Trump-Loving Navy Seal Exposed As Fake And The Internet Let Him Have It

Another day, another Donald Trump lover exposed as a fraud.
On October 8th, Fox News published a story about John Garofalo, a multi-decorated Navy SEAL who personally carved a glass seal he made for just for Donald Trump. The report also claimed that the 72-year-old received two Purple Hearts and about 22 commendations for his seven years of service in the Navy.
But the gag is that the entire story is completely fraudulent. On Thursday, FOX retracted the story after being told the Trump supporter never served in Vietnam at all, let alone earned commendations for his service.
According to the Navy Times:
“Garofalo’s bogus claims were first debunked by retired SEAL Don Shipley, who obtained Garofalo’s military records after becoming suspicious of the FNC report.”
Twitter was not surprised by the fake news:
SMH. The alternative facts just keep building up.