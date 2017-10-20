This Performance Of “Gatekeeper” By Toronto Singer Jessie Reyez Will Haunt You

Global Grind

Earlier this week, TIDAL hosted a star-studded benefit concert for victims of natural disasters. Legends like Jay Z Jennifer Lopez , and more performed, but upcoming Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez easily had the most memorable set of the night.

Taking the stage with her guitar and red balloon, Jessie belted out her hit “Figures” and then a haunting rendition of her song “Gatekeeper.” Whoever didn’t know Jessie before TIDAL’s annual concert, definitely knows who she is now. Watch below:

