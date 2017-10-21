News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Not On The List: Tina Campbell Wasn’t At Oprah’s Gospel Brunch

Only one half of Mary Mary made it to Oprah's Sunday soiree. What happened to Tina Campbell's invite?

Staff
Leave a comment

WE tv's 'Mary Mary' Series Premiere Screening

Source: Michael N. Todaro / Getty


Did Tina Campbell‘s vote for Donald Trump cost her a seat at Oprah Winfrey‘s table?

This past weekend Oprah hosted an afternoon of good food, good company, and good praise for her Gospel Brunch.

Alicia Keys, Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin, and Erica Campbell of Mary Mary were all in attendance for the party. But Dustin Ross of The Friend Zone podcast noticed that one gospel star was curiously missing from the festivities. That’s right, Tina Campbell was nowhere to be found.

It’s unclear why Tina didn’t appear in any of the photos from the event. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if Oprah (an avid support of President Barack Obama) scratched her from the list due to her claim she voted for him because of his “Christian values.”

Maybe Erica could bring her a plate.

RELATED STORIES:

Tina Campbell Defends Her Trump Vote, Errrr Okay Sis

Tina Campbell Says She Voted For Trump Because It Was The ‘Christian’ Thing To Do

I Love My Sister, But…: Erica Campbell Does Not Support Donald Trump

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos