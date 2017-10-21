Black Music Month
Ayo & Teo “Better Off Alone” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

2017 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Ayo & Teo are back with a new single titled “Better Off Alone.” In the song they talk about dating someone, but then having to leave them alone. They ask in the song, “Tell me where you go, on all those nights alone?”

In the song they talk about how they bought this particular person jewelry, bags and so much more, but they clearly didn’t appreciate it. Ayo & Teo not only have lyrical skills, but have the best dance moves in the video. Fans made comments about how much they love the song and how proud they are of them.

