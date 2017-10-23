#TheFam
Daniel Caesar Wants To Work With “The Knowles” [The Fam Exclusive]

Daniel Caesar‘s new album “Freudian” has everyone includining Danni Starr all up in their feelings. It’s an amazing mix of soulful R&B music that you rarely hear from the genre these days. Learn more about the Toronto native including the wealth of talent coming from the north these days and potentially working with Beyoncé and Solange with The Fam In The Morning.

