Did you miss Stretch this morning talking to the brothers of the Hyattsville/Landover (MD) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. for their FREE SAT Test Prep and Financial Aid forum? Well, no need to worry, get the information right here! The event is this Saturday, October 28th from 8:30 AM to Noon at Oxon Hill High School. Be sure to register your high school student today at http://www.hlkapsi.org



Follow on Instagram @StretchG

Also On 93.9 WKYS: