#RememberWhen? Today Marks 15 Years Since Kanye West’s Tragic Car Crash

Global Grind
Kanye West Signs His Album Late Registration at Tower Records in New York City - August 30, 2005

Source: Mychal Watts / Getty


Can you believe it’s been 15 years since Kanye West‘s nearly fatal car crash?

Just a couple of weeks after signing his deal with Roc-a-Fella, Kanye drove home after working late at a California recording studio when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his car into an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the other car broke both of his legs, while Ye’ famously shattered his jaw.

In #2002 #KanyeWest was involved in a car crash after he fell asleep at the wheel while driving home from a recording studio in #WestHollywood, leaving his jaw fractured in three places and underwent emergency surgery to put a metal plate in his chin. Hearing the #ChakaKhan song "#ThroughTheFire" playing in the background on a CD player while in his hospital bed sparked the idea of recording a song to describe what he was going through. Two weeks after his accident he went to record "#ThroughTheWire", even though his jaw was still wired shut, taking pain medications between takes to complete the song. He had a new appreciation for life – he was living so carelessly and the accident brought everything into perspective. #TWIMH #music #history #musichistory #onthisday #thisdayinhistory #00s

A post shared by Ted Ruxspizzle (@ruxspizzle_) on

 

So much has happened in the hip hop king’s life since the 2002 incident, but one thing’s for sure — he hasn’t stopped making headlines since then. For years, people have been proclaiming that they miss the old Kanye, but thankfully he’s still alive for us to love to hate.

 


 

We do miss the old Yeezy though.

 

Kanye West has gotten away with a lot of things over the years that we probably wouldn't accept from any other artist. In his latest rant, he admits that if he'd voted, it would've been for Donald Trump. So is it official, are we over Yeezy? Check out these 10 reasons why we're officially done with Kanye West.  


 

