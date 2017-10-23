RememberWhen? Today Marks 15 Years Since Kanye West’s Tragic Car Crash

Global Grind

Can you believe it’s been 15 years since Kanye West ‘s nearly fatal car crash?

Just a couple of weeks after signing his deal with Roc-a-Fella, Kanye drove home after working late at a California recording studio when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his car into an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the other car broke both of his legs, while Ye’ famously shattered his jaw.

15 years ago today, Kanye West crashed his car in LA after a late studio session. His jaw had to be wired shut for 6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/phgEHrmzSM — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) October 23, 2017

So much has happened in the hip hop king’s life since the 2002 incident, but one thing’s for sure — he hasn’t stopped making headlines since then. For years, people have been proclaiming that they miss the old Kanye, but thankfully he’s still alive for us to love to hate.





We do miss the old Yeezy though.