This Is What Happens When Your Brother Shoots Your Engagement Photos

Getting married to the love of your life is supposed to be one of the best days of your life, but getting ready for the wedding is undoubtedly a lot of work. Probably the first order of business for most soon-to-be brides and grooms once he pops the question is engagement photos, and the most important decision is finding someone you trust to take those special photos for you.
Many hire a professional photographer for the occasion, but why not utilize a family member to do the same thing? That’s what this bride decided to do, and her brother was the one who ended up shooting her engagement photos for her. Her brother posted the pictures he shot to Twitter, and you may notice something unusual in the background….
Yep, that’s Pennywise in the background of every photo, also known as every bride’s worst nightmare. Hopefully she notices him in the background before she sends posts the photos.
Almost better than the creepy photos themselves are the replies, take a look at how people responded to this brother’s interesting take on engagement photos:
