‘Young & The Restless’ Star Hospitalized After Threatening To Kill Himself

Beloved “Young & Restless” actor Kristoff St. John was hospitalized and placed under psychiatric evaluation after alleged threatening to commit suicide with a gun.

According to TMZ, one of Kristoff’s exes called the police after he sent her photos holding a gun to his head. When police arrived, they found two guns and placed the soap star under 72-hour hold.

Friends and family speculate the upcoming two-year anniversary of Kristoff’s son’s Julian’s suicide, which is approaching on November 23, left the actor extremely upset.

Kristoff’s son Julian suffered from depression and was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 18. He was described as an “artist with a beautiful mind and spirit.”

