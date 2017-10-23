Videos
Dave East High With Wiz Khalifa While Recording “Phone Jumpin” in the #Trophouse [VIDEO]

The #Trophouse is the livest party on the airwaves so it’s no surprise that rapper Dave East pulled up on Tropikana to discuss his debut album “Paranoia: A True Story”

During their candide one-on-one the Harlem raised (DMV made) rapper shared the process of creating the project including being signed by NAS, his collaboration with Chris Brown and getting high as he’s ever been with Wiz Khalifa for track “Phone Jumpin’”

Watch the exclusive interview in the clip above!

