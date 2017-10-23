Singing While Driving: Man Fined $149 For Getting Way Too Hype To ’90s Pop Hit ‘Everybody Dance Now’

Copyright © 2017 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Cops give Montreal man $149 ticket for singing 90s pop song while driving: https://t.co/BvgD8riDHY pic.twitter.com/OoLYAMhqn6
— CTV News (@CTVNews) October 23, 2017
Cops give Montreal man $149 ticket for singing 90s pop song while driving: https://t.co/BvgD8riDHY pic.twitter.com/OoLYAMhqn6
— CTV News (@CTVNews) October 23, 2017
Looks like it’s a crime to sing now? Flip the page to listen to the hit that got this man a ticket.
1 2Next page »