Young U.S. Marine Fatally Stabbed In Hawaii After Verbal Altercation

What started out as a minor verbal altercation took a deadly turn for a U.S. Marine, who was stabbed to death in Waikiki, Hawaii late last week.

23-year-old Sgt. William Brown of Memphis, Tennessee, was fatally stabbed on October 21st after he reportedly got into an argument with a young man on a Waikiki street corner. According to the New York Daily News, local police have arrested three suspects in connection with the stabbing death, two teenage boys and one teenage girl.

Brad Paul Aliska, 21, along with a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl, were arrested Saturday on charges of second-degree murder.

Further details about the case are limited due to it still being in its early stages, however Brown’s friends and family have reportedly stated that they are seeking justice for the late Marine and described him fondly to the press. He was promoted to Sergeant just weeks ago on October 1.

Lt. Col. Steven Eastin said in a statement, “He had qualities we value in our Marine non-commissioned officers. His death is tragic and the battalion joins his family in grief. He will always be loved and remembered.”

