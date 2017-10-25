Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

Colin Kaepernick Signs Million Dollar Book Deal

Colin Kaepernick just keeps winning even though he’s not even currently in the league! The ex-San Francisco 49er quarterback just inked a book deal worth just over $1 Million with Random House imprint One World.  We have all been watching the football pro turned activist launch a national silent protest highlighting the  injustice and police brutality in our country. He has yet to be signed by a team for the season. No details yet on this million dollar book deal but we are excited about his chance to tell his story.

