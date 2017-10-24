April Ryan: ‘It’s Not What They Call You, It’s What You Answer To’

RPMS Staff

April Ryan is a well-known journalist that works as the White House correspondent on CNN and American Urban Radio correspondent.

In her position, she has the opportunity to get close to politicians and ask the hard-hitting questions in the White House Press Room. She’s dealt with Sarah Huckabee Sanders who is the White House Press Secretary on more than one occasion.

“There is no matter what, there still is a reciprocal working relationship. There’s still this friendly, supposedly friendly, relationship but it’s more adversarial at this moment to me,” expressed Ryan on Sanders.

