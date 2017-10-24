Middle Eastern Superhero Is Planned For TV Thanks To Larry Wilmore And Bassem Youssef

Global Grind

continues to stay busy in the TV realm. The creative behind shows like Insecure is now entering the superhero genre, according to Variety.

Wilmore is joining forces with comedian and writer Bassem Youssef to develop a show about two Middle Eastern parents with superpowers. The twist of the show is that they are superheroes at a time when it’s illegal to be a superhero. Thus, they must save the world in secret.

The yet to be titled series will explore some of the issues immigrant families face when it comes to adjusting to a new home and people treating you like the enemy.

Wilmore and Youssef will write and executive produce the show, and it’s being developed under ABC. “To have ABC challenge the narrative and stereotypes that have long stuck to people in my region is something spectacular to say the least,” Youssef said. “To have only terrorist roles available for us one day, then get to play superheroes the next, is ground breaking.”

